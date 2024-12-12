F1 star FUMES as team forced into shock replacement after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A new Formula 1 driver signing has lamented his team's need to replace him after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2025 F1 grid is set to look very different compared to the 2024 season, with a plethora of driver moves being sparked by Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as young Red Bull star announced in 2025 lineup

READ MORE: Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit

A number of F1 teams have opted to go with youth in their 2025 lineup, with Sauber selecting F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, Mercedes replacing Hamilton with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, Alpine hiring 21-year-old Jack Doohan and Haas putting British teen sensation Oliver Bearman in their car.

19-year-old Bearman excelled when debuting for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, and then stepped in for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan GP, when the Dane was hit with a race ban.

A number of young drivers will be on the grid in 2025

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Bearman excluded from Abu Dhabi test

Bearman has been given a full-time seat with Haas, and will race alongside Esteban Ocon in 2025, who was axed by Alpine.

However, Bearman's 2024 season faced an early end, when he was not given a chance to race around the Yas Marina Circuit at the post-season tyre test.

A number of 2025 signings did take part in the test, including Ocon, Carlos Sainz at Williams and Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber.

Haas, however, had Ryo Hirakawa and Ocon in their cars at the Abu Dhabi test, with Bearman told he could not compete as he was not a 'rookie driver', having raced in three races throughout 2024.

Bearman was left frustrated by the decision, citing Alpine's ability to have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in their car for the 'young driver's' test back in 2020.

"If we go back a few years, Alonso did the rookie test after having won two world championships," he told Marca.

"I've only done two races, I've scored points twice and he has two world championships, but he was able to do the rookie test."

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Related