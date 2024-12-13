Hamilton replacement ABSENT as rival F1 star in shock test

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Mercedes replacement has been forced to pull out of a surprise test event at short notice.

The news comes just days after the seven-time Formula 1 champion made his final appearance for the Brackley-based outfit ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

Hamilton produced a stellar performance in his last race with the team, coming home fourth after starting the evening back in 16th following a qualifying horror show the previous day.

It sparked emotional scenes within the Mercedes garage as Hamilton closed the book on a historic 12-season era at the team.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season

Kimi Antonelli was chosen by team boss Toto Wolff to replace Hamilton

Antonelli suffers major blow

Following Hamilton's pre-season announcement that he was making the move to the Scuderia, there was much speculation over who would take his place, with Max Verstappen strongly linked with the soon-to-be vacant seat.

However, after much deliberation, team boss Toto Wolff opted to give rookie Kimi Antonelli a chance to show what he can do alongside George Russell in 2025.

The Italian endured a day to forget on his first outing in an F1 car, crashing out of FP1 in Monza, but remains confident he can make a big impression in his maiden campaign in the top tier.

Before then, he was scheduled to make a surprise appearance at the Japanese Super Formula Championship's annual winter test at Suzuka Circuit.

But the 18-year-old has been forced to withdraw from the event after failing to shake off a recent illness which also prevented him from taking part in the F2 finale last weekend.

Oliver Bearman will join Esteban Ocon at Haas in 2025

Fellow rookie Oliver Bearman, however, is still expected to turn out at the iconic track, where he will get behind the wheel of the Dallara SF23 for the first time on Friday.

Speaking to in an official statement confirming the news, he said: "I’m really excited to be driving at Suzuka in the Super Formula car.

"It’s one of the circuits which will be new to me next season, so getting the chance to experience it, and in such an amazing car, will be super helpful."

