Hamilton’s Antonelli warning emerges after NIGHTMARE F1 debut
Hamilton’s Antonelli warning emerges after NIGHTMARE F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli suffered a nightmare start to his Formula 1 career at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.
The Italian youngster - who is hotly tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when he departs for Ferrari - took command of George Russell's W15 for FP1 at Monza.
F1 HEADLINES: Italian Grand Prix rocked by early CRASH as Mercedes announce driver replacement
F1 RESULTS: Ricciardo LEADS key RB battle as Hamilton replacement crashes on debut
However, whilst the Italian would have been hoping for a smooth run out in his debut F1 session, things transpired very differently, with Antonelli bringing out a red flag early on after a huge crash at Parabolica.
Fortunately, Antonelli was physically unharmed and able to climb out of his car independently, however, his confidence has likely taken a bruising.
READ MORE: F1 safety car CRASHES at Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's Kimi Antonelli warning
Of course, whilst his run out at Monza was his first time driving an F1 car in an official session, Antonelli has done plenty of testing in old Mercedes machinery.
Most recently, the 18-year-old tested the 2022 Mercedes F1 car after the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.
Ahead of his drive in the 2024 car this weekend, however, Lewis Hamilton warned the Italian that this year's car was 'drastically different' to their 2022 effort. This was meant positively, but perhaps the stark difference between the two could explain Antonelli's incident.
“For Kimi tomorrow it’s just about enjoying himself and having fun. It’s going to be an experience for him," Hamilton said in an FIA press conference ahead of the weekend.
“He’s obviously been testing but tomorrow will be the first time testing this car, which is so much nicer than the 2022 car so he’s going to be all smiles tomorrow for sure.
"It’s a pretty drastic difference. The more information and input we get, the better.”
Sadly, Mercedes were not afforded the luxury of such information due to Antonelli's early exit, but talks of his next appearance for the Silver Arrows, potentially during practice at the Mexican Grand Prix, are already rife.
READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Leclerc NOT top dog at Monza in girlfriend's eyes
- 35 minutes ago
Ricciardo BACKS UP Red Bull F1 seat push with Monza heroics
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s Antonelli warning emerges after NIGHTMARE F1 debut
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe
- 3 hours ago
- 1
Major financial impact revealed after F1 team's SHOCK driver signing
- Today 19:29
FIA reveal brand new safety car after Italian GP crash
- Today 18:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct