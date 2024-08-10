Hamilton replacement candidate reveals FEAR over Mercedes move

One of the names in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes has opened up on his fears regarding a future move to the team.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton will depart the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this season when he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari.

Speculation over who will take over from the Brit in 2025 has rumbled since the shock announcement was made, with several high-profile stars having been linked.

Team boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to recruit the best available driver, with the Austrian already admitting he would love to sign defending champion Max Verstappen.

However, that prospect now appears unlikely given recent comments made by Wolff, who admitted a move for the 26-year-old is not a realistic option.

Wonderkid ready to embrace F1 challenge

Instead, Wolff has turned his focus to Mercedes Junior driver and F2 racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli, after revealing the Italian is his number one target.

The 17-year-old has endured an up-and-down campaign in the sport's second tier, but demonstrated his quality in clinching a maiden career victory in Hungary, coming just weeks after his sprint race triumph at Silverstone.

Antonelli has, however, admitted there are worries about making the move, although these are feelings he says he would embrace.

"Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone," the Italian told Motorsport.com

"My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.

"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.

"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.

"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."

