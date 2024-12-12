close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

Shock footage of Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas seemingly being pulled over by police has surfaced on social media.

The incident took place just days after the 2024 F1 season reached its conclusion in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren secured their first constructors' title win since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as young Red Bull star announced in 2025 lineup

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release

It was an emotional evening across the grid at Yas Marina, with a host of drivers making their final appearances for their respective teams.

McLaren clinched the 2024 constructors' title in Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton made his final appearance for Mercedes at Yas Marina

10-time race winner caught in awkward moment

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to the squad with whom he won six of his seven world titles, with the Mercedes legend set to make the move to Ferrari next season.

The man he is replacing at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz, bowed out in style, clinching second spot ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc and providing some much-needed cause for optimism amongst his new colleagues at Williams.

It remains to be seen if Sergio Perez will return for Red Bull next year, with the Mexican's miserable season compounded on Sunday with a fifth DNF since mid-May.

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Valtteri Bottas' future in F1 remains uncertain after exiting Sauber

There were also a number of racers perhaps making their final appearance in the sport altogether, including Haas veteran Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Bottas, both of whom have no spot on the grid for 2025.

Aged 35, Bottas' chances of a return to the top tier appear slim, but the Finn has no intention of retiring from racing just yet having recently confirmed his participation in next year's Race of Champions in Sydney.

But this new chapter has got off to a somewhat rocky start, after he was apparently pulled over by law enforcement while enjoying an off-season drive with girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

In a clip posted to his Instagram page, Bottas was filmed in the driver's seat of his car, before pointing to the right wing mirror, where a police officer was standing next to his own vehicle stationed behind the Finn's.

READ MORE: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow in Red Bull contract admission

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Valtteri Bottas Abu Dhabi
Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post
F1 Social

Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post

  • December 5, 2024 22:58
F1 driver announces SHOCK release ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

F1 driver announces SHOCK release ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

  • November 28, 2024 22:57

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

  • 55 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Major Sainz verdict emerges on Red Bull 2025 drive

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes

F1 champion reveals MAJOR Hamilton advantage following Abu Dhabi GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

F1 star FUMES as team forced into shock replacement after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Today 18:57
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit

  • Today 17:58
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x