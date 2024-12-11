Kelly Piquet parties following MAJOR Verstappen announcement
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen recently announced a major life update for himself and Kelly Piquet ahead of celebrations for a personal milestone for his partner.
Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive championship title this year, yet his future with Christian Horner's Red Bull outfit has been thrown into question following the announcement that the Dutchman is soon to become a father.
Verstappen has previously revealed he is unsure how long his F1 career will continue, with the goal of starting a family of his own and other racing achievements clearly at the forefront of his mind outside of the pinnacle of motorsport.
The reigning champion announced ahead of the 2024 season finale last weekend that he and girlfriend Kelly Piquet, model and daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, are expecting their first child together.
Verstappen endured a tough weekend out on track, eventually finishing the final race of the year down in sixth, with a DNF from struggling team-mate Sergio Perez meaning Red Bull couldn't manage higher than P3 in the 2024 constructors' championship.
Kelly Piquet celebrates birthday in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix played host to a variety of celebrities and paddock guests for the season finale, with Piquet and her daughter both present in the Red Bull garage.
Verstappen revealed he already considers himself to be a 'bonus Dad' for Piquet's daughter whose biological father is former F1 star Daniil Kvyat, but the couple have now revealed that they are expecting a baby together.
Following the conclusion of the 2024 F1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit, Piquet took to Instagram to share celebrations in Abu Dhabi for her birthday.
The compilation of pictures showed Verstappen's partner enjoying a party that had appeared to be thrown in her honour by makeup brand and F1 Academy sponsor Charlotte Tilbury,
Alongside the snaps, Piquet wrote: "A blushed birthday beauty look and a very warm birthday dinner celebration by my @charlottetilbury family 💖 Thank you so much for so much love 💐"
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris