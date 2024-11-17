Ex-Red Bull F1 star sees race CANCELLED after bizarre crash

A former Formula 1 star has seen the race he was taking part in end prematurely after an unusual incident on track.

The F1 calendar is in the midst of the final break of the 2024 season, ahead of the sport's return to Las Vegas next weekend for the first of the final three races of the year.

Red Bull are currently third in the F1 constructors' standings

Max Verstappen was promoted to the main Red Bull team in 2016, replacing Daniil Kvyat

Kvyat race cancelled in unique Suzuka outing

Verstappen's rise to the top of F1 took a significant turn when he was promoted to the main Red Bull team in 2016, with the Milton Keynes outfit choosing to demote Daniil Kvyat back down to Toro Rosso (now VCARB).

Kvyat was swapped in and out of the junior team's lineup until 2020, when he was permanently replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at the conclusion of the season, marking the end of his F1 career.

Having raced in alternative series' since his exit from the pinnacle of motorsport, Kvyat, who also shares a child with Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet, has now turned to a unique form of racing.

Kvyat is the only human driver in the A2RL - the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League - where he pilots a car based on the Dallara SF23 chassis that debuted in Super Formula in 2023.

Last weekend, A2RL headed to Suzuka, a track Kvyat knows well, where the showcase was cut short thanks to a crash from one of the AI-piloted cars, the EAV24 spinning off the track at Turn 11, during the warm-up.

The delay to recover the car meant the 15-minute demonstration couldn't conclude due to the time restrictions of the hectic Super Formula finale schedule.

Speaking on the disappointing end to the display, Kvyat told The Race: "While our race could not be completed on Sunday as planned, racing at Suzuka against TII Racing’s AI car during our dry run was incredible and the atmosphere on Sunday on the grid with all the Japanese fans was electric.

"From the beginning of my involvement with the project, AI’s progress has been impressive, learning and improving with each trial and I am proud to be playing a role in advancing AI and autonomous technology that will benefit many people in the near future."

