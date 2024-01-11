Marko gave former F1 star ‘take it or leave it’ Red Bull contract

Matthew Hobkinson

Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat has revealed that Helmut Marko offered him a 'take it or leave it' contract when he first signed for Red Bull as a teenager.

After just four races into the 2016 season, having outscored his then team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the 2015 season, Kvyat, driving in a Red Bull, and Max Verstappen in a Toro Rosso, swapped seats.

The Dutchman would win the very next race. The rest, as they say, is history.

Daniil Kvyat (L) raced for Red Bull alongside Daniel Ricciardo (R) in 2015

Kvyat was then swapped with Max Verstappen (R) just four races into 2016

Kvyat has now shed some light on Helmut Marko's (L) negotiating style

The ruthless decision making of Red Bull will not come as a shock to many, but it appears that the team's regimented approach to decision making was in place from the start of Kvyat's time with the team – well before he was driving an F1 car.

Kvyat: Marko told me 'take it or leave it'

“That’s where I got Red Bull’s attention,” Kvyat, told the official F1 site.

“I went to Varano in Italy for a test in a Formula BMW. It was with Carlos Sainz and a more experienced driver, Felipe Nasr, so there was a reference for us.

"Helmut Marko was very happy with the test and said, ‘If this is really your first time then it’s very good’.

“We signed the contract after that when me and my father came to the grand prix in Valencia.

"Helmut said, ‘Look, I appreciate your results, I’ve heard a lot of good things, here’s a contract, read it overnight and come back to me if you want to take it or leave it’.

"At that point, what do you do? You just accept whatever terms are there, as many years as there are, and you sign it.”

