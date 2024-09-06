F1 star's sporting debut SCRAPPED due to visa issues
F1 star's sporting debut SCRAPPED due to visa issues
A former Formula 1 driver has missed out on a motorsport series debut due to visa issues, according to a prominent team member.
Daniil Kvyat was set to make his debut in Japan’s Super Formula series, but was forced to abandon plans due to visa complications.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
READ MORE: Audi driver announcement imminent following 'UNACCEPTABLE' Italian GP
TGM Grand Prix, the Honda-powered team, confirmed it had been in discussions with Kvyat to fill a vacant seat, but legal barriers prevented the Russian driver from joining.
Kvyat was being considered to replace Nobuharu Matsushita, who was dropped by the team after the first three rounds due to funding issues.
While Hiroki Otsu was ultimately confirmed for the remainder of the season, TGM boss Kazuhiro Ikeda revealed that the team were initially negotiating with Kvyat to take over the seat.
Russia sanctions harming Kvyat's racing career
However, Japan's sanctions on Russia, imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, made the deal impossible.
"As a Japanese team, we are unable to employ him," team boss Ikeda told Autosport.
"He can get a visa and enter Japan, but he’s not able to work or receive a salary.
"The team cannot pay him directly, and he feels that if he cannot be paid, there’s no point in coming here. That was the biggest problem."
Kvyat, who had expressed a desire to race in Super Formula, had previously come close to joining another Honda team, Nakajima Racing, for a post-season test in 2022.
However, that deal also fell through at the last moment. He had been eager to add a second racing programme to his schedule alongside his commitments with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship, after gaining experience in the Dallara SF23 as part of his role with the A2RL autonomous series.
READ MORE: Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
Ultimately, TGM opted to retain Otsu for the remainder of the season. Otsu had previously stood in for Matsushita during the fourth round at Fuji, impressing the team with his technical feedback.
Ikeda noted that the decision was aimed at stabilising the team’s performance, which had struggled throughout the season.
"We felt we had lost our way with the set-up, and that’s why we called up Otsu, to try and return to what we had in the middle of last year," Ikeda said.
"He knows how the car should feel, so we wanted to use his experience. And we didn’t want to keep changing the driver as it’s not good for the fans or the championship."
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 boss reveals 'perfect' calendar solution as FOURTH USA race addressed
- 7 minutes ago
Verstappen reveals preferred F1 team-mate at Red Bull
- 1 hour ago
Rosberg BACKS Mercedes call to replace Hamilton
- 2 hours ago
F1 star's sporting debut SCRAPPED due to visa issues
- 3 hours ago
Newey set for 'Aston Martin ownership in £75 MILLION deal'
- Today 09:57
Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov