Ferrari star delivers 'UNFAIR' penalty verdict in Las Vegas Grand Prix debate
A Ferrari star has delivered a verdict on an ‘unfair’ penalty from the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year ahead of next week's return to the controversial street circuit.
Formula 1 takes to Las Vegas next week amid tensions between the FIA and the drivers, who recently released a joint statement detailing their displeasure at the governing body's decision to clampdown on swearing.
Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have been on the receiving end of punishments from the FIA for breaching this new rule, with Verstappen issued a community service style punishment, and Leclerc slammed with a €10,000 fine.
The stewards' decision-making in races has also come under fire, including a red flag delay in Brazil, and 'inconsistency' when applying penalties at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.
Carlos Sainz blasts Las Vegas GP penalty
However, the Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are less concerned about recent penalty drama, and have expressed grievances over a penalty from the 2023 Las Vegas GP instead.
Sainz received a 10-place grid penalty last year for changing key parts to his Ferrari after hitting a drain cover in FP1, a decision that cost the team crucial points in the championship.
During an appearance in London for the premiere of new film Gladiator II, the Ferrari duo spoke to Sky F1 ahead of the team's collaboration with the film and it's starring actor, Paul Mescal.
"Hopefully Vegas owes us one, last year also I think you [gesturing to Leclerc] could have won the race," Sainz admitted.
"Obviously me, I was penalised, unfairly penalised, for something out of our own fault and it probably cost us also P2 in the constructors."
"Hopefully Vegas has something good waiting for us."
Ferrari will be hoping the past does not repeat itself in Las Vegas this year, with the team once again P2 in the constructors’ standings ahead of Red Bull, chasing down every point they can with a constructors' victory not mathematically out of the question.
