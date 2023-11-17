Anna Malyon

Friday 17 November 2023 20:37

Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman issued a warning about drain covers prior to the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend, but despite the caution, Carlos Sainz still encountered issues with them during FP1.

Just eight minutes into the first session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, an early red flag was triggered following a Sainz incident, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of the session.

Upon encountering the loose drain cover in FP1, Sainz's engine suffered an immediate setback, leading to damage to both the Ferrari's chassis and battery.

Carlos Sainz after making contact with the drain cover

As a result, the Ferrari team had to implement four changes, including a new battery, leading to a controversial ten-place grid penalty on Sainz for the upcoming Sunday race.

However, the drain cover issue had already been highlighted by F1 photographer Illman, who brought attention to the problem in his YouTube video titled 'Las VEGAS GP grand OPENING'.

“Behind me I can see some manhole covers here,” said Illman on his YouTube video.

“On other tracks they weld those down. I wonder if that will actually be on track come Thursday for the first session.”

Ferrari Fight

The ten-place grid penalty for Sainz delivers unwelcome news, especially as Ferrari is locked in a battle with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship.

Adding to the frustration for the Scuderia is the fact that both Ferraris, of Charles Leclerc and Sainz, topped the timesheets during FP2 in Las Vegas.

Charles Leclerc finished top of the timesheets at FP2 in Las Vegas

As Leclerc sets his sights on pole position, Sainz faces a considerable challenge in making up a substantial deficit. His task is not only to secure points individually but also to contribute to Ferrari's ascent in the championship standings.

