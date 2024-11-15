F1 legend announces SHOCK exit
A British F1 legend has announced their shock exit for 2025 in a recent social media post.
The UK has produced multiple world champions that have gone on to define their respective eras in F1 including Lewis Hamilton, Jim Clark, James Hunt and Damon Hill.
The latter is best known for winning the 1996 world drivers’ title with Williams, and amassed 22 wins throughout his F1 career.
Hill was also locked in an intense rivalry with Michael Schumacher during his tenure in F1, with the pair involved in the controversial 1994 title decider in Adelaide.
Hill announces Sky Sports F1 exit
However, Hill is probably best known to modern F1 audiences as part of Sky Sports’ broadcast lineup, with the champion first appearing on their coverage in 2012.
In a recent post on social media, Hill has revealed that he will be leaving their lineup at the end of this year after 13 years with the broadcaster.
"It's been a fantastic 13 years with SkySportsF1 but all good things come to an end," Hill wrote on social media platform X.
"I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges."
F1 fans were quick to express their disappointment with the news, and commented underneath the post that they would be missed in his role.
