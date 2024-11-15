close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

A British F1 legend has announced their shock exit for 2025 in a recent social media post.

The UK has produced multiple world champions that have gone on to define their respective eras in F1 including Lewis Hamilton, Jim Clark, James Hunt and Damon Hill.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton EXIT verdict emerges as Mercedes announce driver release

READ MORE: Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement

The latter is best known for winning the 1996 world drivers’ title with Williams, and amassed 22 wins throughout his F1 career.

Hill was also locked in an intense rivalry with Michael Schumacher during his tenure in F1, with the pair involved in the controversial 1994 title decider in Adelaide.

Damon Hill won the 1996 world title
Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher were rivals from 1994 to 1996

READ MORE: Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Hill announces Sky Sports F1 exit

However, Hill is probably best known to modern F1 audiences as part of Sky Sports’ broadcast lineup, with the champion first appearing on their coverage in 2012.

In a recent post on social media, Hill has revealed that he will be leaving their lineup at the end of this year after 13 years with the broadcaster.

"It's been a fantastic 13 years with SkySportsF1 but all good things come to an end," Hill wrote on social media platform X.

"I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges."

F1 fans were quick to express their disappointment with the news, and commented underneath the post that they would be missed in his role.

READ MORE: Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Michael Schumacher Damon Hill UK
Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal
Latest F1 News

Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

  • November 12, 2024 16:58
FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics
Latest F1 News

FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics

  • November 5, 2024 20:55

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton details Mercedes SPLIT as new focus revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss risks CONTROVERSY with bold F1 take

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton EXIT verdict emerges as Mercedes announce driver release

  • Today 11:26
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm HUGE 2025 driver change

  • Today 10:57
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes warned over Hamilton 'TRICKS' ahead of Ferrari switch

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x