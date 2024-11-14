F1 champion reveals Schumacher HATRED in stunning verdict

A former champion has revealed he 'hated' Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher when the pair were on track.

After winning seven world championships during his career, Schumacher is without question one of the greatest drivers to have ever raced in F1, with there being a strong argument he might be the best ever.

F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation

READ MORE: Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit

During his career, the German engaged in a number of heated championship battles, including with Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, Mika Hakkinen and Fernando Alonso.

Schumacher's first championship title in 1994 was sealed 30 years ago this week, in hugely controversial circumstances.

Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill were in an intense battle for the 1994 championship

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Schumacher and Hill fight for title

The German champion went into the last race of the 1994 season in Australia one point ahead of Britain's Hill, who was driving for Williams. Hill knew that he had to finish ahead of Schumacher in order to claim his first championship title, and saw his opportunity on lap 35, when Schumacher ran wide and brushed the wall.

With all the momentum coming out of the corner, Hill attempted to overtake Schumacher, but found his path blocked at the last minute by the Benetton car, causing the two to collide.

Schumacher crashed out of the race and, despite making it back to the pits, Hill also had to retire his car, handing the championship to Schumacher. The German's tactics in winning his first title are still questioned to this day.

Now, Hill has revealed that, although he and Schumacher got on well outside of F1, on track there was a hatred between the pair.

READ MORE: HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change

Michael Schumacher beat Damon Hill to the 1994 title

"Michael and I actually got on well, but on the track we hated each other," Hill told BILD.

"It was and is not possible to be any other way if you want to become Formula 1 world champion. There was no room for niceties. You have to exploit every weakness of your opponent and wear him down with it.

"Michael was a master of psychological games. He made me feel like I was useless and untalented. And he told the press that too.

"Because he won a lot of races back then, there was no reason not to believe him."

READ MORE: Hamilton set to drive OLD Ferrari in 2025

Related