Former F1 star makes ‘no b*******’ claim after exit from sport

Sam Cook

Sunday 14 January 2024 14:57

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat has praised the 'wild' racing he experienced in NASCAR, claiming that there was 'no b******t' in that particular series.

The Russian competed in Formula 1 between 2014-2020 (although missed a season in 2018), claiming three podium positions while driving with Red Bull and their sister team.

Having started off with Toro Rosso, the now 29-year-old was promoted into the hotseat alongside Daniel Ricciardo in 2015, taking the place of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Although things didn't work out with the Milton Keynes-based outfit and he was dropped for Max Verstappen in 2016, Kvyat did manage to forge an F1 career back with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri).

However, he once again found himself out of a seat in F1, when Yuki Tsunoda was brought into the team in Kvyat's place for the 2021 season, prompting the Russian to try his hand elsewhere in other racing series.

Daniil Kvyat raced most recently alongside Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat managed to claim three podiums in his Formula 1 career

Daniil Kvyat is now racing in the WEC, last season with PREMA racing

Kvyat's racing career

Kvyat has been racing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since 2022 and will continue to do so with the Lamborghini team in the hypercar class of the competition in 2024.

The Russian also tried his hand at NASCAR, a series which he says he thoroughly enjoyed.

“All the F1 teams were quite stable at the time with their drivers, so it was tricky,” he told F1's official website.

“When you lose a year, it’s a little bit more difficult to come back. I drove a few races in NASCAR and I liked it a lot. You really have to start from zero there, which I don’t mind. There was no b******t, pretty much, and the racing was wild!

“Now, in the WEC, it’s a good schedule. It’s a different kind of racing, which also takes time to get used to, to adapt and learn a few tricks here and there. I like driving different cars because it helps to adapt to different things, and I think now I’m a more adaptable driver.

"As a driver that’s what I’m looking for – constant progress.”

