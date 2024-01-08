Schumacher bemoans 'claustrophobia' ahead of racing return

Cal Gaunt

Monday 8 January 2024 13:57 - Updated: 14:38

As Mick Schumacher gears up for his debut in the Hypercar class this year, the talented racer reveals a surprising challenge – the sensation of "claustrophobia" within the cockpit.

Stepping into the world of World Endurance Racing (WEC) with Alpine after parting ways with Haas in the 2022 F1 campaign, Schumacher is set to embrace a new chapter as a full-time race driver.

Despite facing the tight confines of the Hypercar, Schumacher remains undeterred, acknowledging the unique demands this thrilling racing category presents. Beyond his WEC pursuits, the German sensation is also slated to continue serving as a reserve F1 driver for Mercedes.

Schumacher's initiation into the Hypercar world unfolded at the Jerez circuit in Spain during a test session in October last year. And although the Alpine team welcomed him post-test, Schumacher insists that the experience wasn't the sole factor in his decision to shift gears towards WEC.

Mick Schumacher is set to begin his full-time racing return after being dropped by Haas in 2022

Mick Schumacher believes Hypercar's are more claustrophobic than F1 cars

Schumacher: It's very different

"It is a very different car to drive,” Schumacher said. “I'm not going to lie, it feels very heavy, it feels very different and such.

“Maybe sometimes a bit claustrophobic as well, because it's the first time for me that I don't see my tyres, it's the first time that I don't get the wind in my face.

“It was obviously very different, but I wouldn't necessarily say it was the deciding factor. I was already at that point that I wanted to commit to this if I didn’t get any chance in Formula 1.

“Just because as I said, you have so many manufacturers jumping into that right now.”

