Schumacher given F1 boost after Mercedes contract claim

Mick Schumacher's hopes of securing a return to F1 have been given a lifeline after a major clause in his contract involving Mercedes and Alpine.

Alpine has indicated the need to secure a reserve driver as a potential backup for Schumacher due to a binding contract with Mercedes, where he serves as an understudy to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

With Schumacher's options for an F1 return in 2024 diminishing, he has committed to a full WEC season with Alpine while retaining his role as a reserve driver for Mercedes F1.

Under this arrangement, Mercedes holds the authority to recall Schumacher if necessary, even if it clashes with his WEC commitments.

In such instances, Alpine would be required to find a replacement. Although the identity of the reserve driver for Alpine's WEC program is uncertain, Alpine vice president Bruno Famin expresses confidence in seamlessly finding a qualified substitute.

“The contract is clear," Famin said. "The agreement with Mick is clear, if he has the opportunity to drive in Formula 1 to replace George or Lewis, he will go to Formula 1.

“A reserve driver will be known in due time. We will have one. From among the Alpine Endurance family if we have a problem, we will find easily a reserve driver.”

Famin also stressed that seizing the opportunity to bring in Schumacher was too valuable to overlook.

He believes that Schumacher's talent has been undervalued in Formula 1 since his initial stint with Haas.

