close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, is set to get a chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery amid talk of a full-time return to the grid in 2025.

Having raced in F1 for two seasons previously in 2021 and 2022 with Haas, Schumacher exited the grid full-time at the end of his second season having failed to make his mark.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton risks F1 fury

READ MORE: McLaren confirm F1 champion return in MAJOR announcement

Since then, the young German has continued to sharpen his skills, performing reserve driver duties for the Mercedes F1 team, whilst also racing for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher recently raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 'Hypercar' category, for example, but suffered disappointment when his team car was retired due to engine issues.

Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes F1 team
Mick Schumacher competes in the FIA WEC for Alpine

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?

Given his association with the Alpine brand, with the team having vacancies in F1 next season, Schumacher has been linked with the Enstone-based French outfit.

In fact, team boss Bruno Famin has even confirmed that Schumacher is one of the options that the team are looking at for 2025.

It appears the Alpine boss was serious, too, following a recent revelation surrounding Schumacher and the Alpine F1 outfit.

Mick Schumacher is an option for Alpine's F1 team for 2025

According to Motorsport-Magazin.com, Schumacher will test an Alpine F1 car for the first time soonanother name that is also reportedly in the mix for a 2025 seat, with a test set to take place at Le Castellet in 2022 machinery.

This certainly gives the young German a chance to impress ahead of a decision being made on the team's 2025 lineup.

Also set to feature at the test is former Formula 2 driver and current Alpine F1 reserve Jack Doohan - another name that is also reportedly in the mix for a 2025 seat.

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Haas Alpine Michael Schumacher Mick Schumacher
Why F1 team's DESPERATE move can't stop lonely slide into abyss
F1 Analysis

Why F1 team's DESPERATE move can't stop lonely slide into abyss

  • Yesterday 16:57
  • 1
F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

  • June 11, 2024 20:33

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull face BIG F1 title threat from one driver (and it’s not Lando Norris)

  • 1 minute ago
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss fires back after CONTROVERSIAL signing announcement

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren confirm F1 champion RETURN in exciting announcement

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss delivers Verstappen verdict amid POACHING claims

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x