Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, is set to get a chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery amid talk of a full-time return to the grid in 2025.

Having raced in F1 for two seasons previously in 2021 and 2022 with Haas, Schumacher exited the grid full-time at the end of his second season having failed to make his mark.

Since then, the young German has continued to sharpen his skills, performing reserve driver duties for the Mercedes F1 team, whilst also racing for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher recently raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 'Hypercar' category, for example, but suffered disappointment when his team car was retired due to engine issues.

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?

Given his association with the Alpine brand, with the team having vacancies in F1 next season, Schumacher has been linked with the Enstone-based French outfit.

In fact, team boss Bruno Famin has even confirmed that Schumacher is one of the options that the team are looking at for 2025.

It appears the Alpine boss was serious, too, following a recent revelation surrounding Schumacher and the Alpine F1 outfit.

According to Motorsport-Magazin.com, Schumacher will test an Alpine F1 car for the first time soonanother name that is also reportedly in the mix for a 2025 seat, with a test set to take place at Le Castellet in 2022 machinery.

This certainly gives the young German a chance to impress ahead of a decision being made on the team's 2025 lineup.

Also set to feature at the test is former Formula 2 driver and current Alpine F1 reserve Jack Doohan - another name that is also reportedly in the mix for a 2025 seat.

