F1 team boss HINTS at potential star driver replacement for 2025
Alpine boss Bruno Famin has already confirmed talks with a potential replacement for Esteban Ocon for the 2025 season.
It comes after the announcement that the Frenchman will depart the Enstone-based team at the end of the 2024 season.
Ocon has been with the team since 2020, when they were then known as Renault, and has amassed three podium finishes in that time, including his first and only victory in F1 in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Despite his relative longevity with the team, following the announcement of Ocon’s departure, the team have already begun talks with potential replacements, with Jack Doohan being revealed as a potential candidate.
Will Jack Doohan get his shot at Alpine?
The 21-year-old Aussie has been with the team since he joined their driver academy in 2022 and is currently a reserve driver for the Enstone-based outfit.
Speaking on Sky Sports during the weekend of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine chief Bruno Famin confirmed that Doohan could soon secure a promotion.
“Jack is an option,” Famin explained. "We are preparing him. He was testing in Zeltweg not a long time ago and he has a quite heavy testing programme,”
"We are happy with that and let’s see how he develops.
"He is one possibility among others, but he is one possibility for sure.” Doohan took part in his first FP1 session at the Canadian Grand Prix, however, was unable to register a lap time due to the weather conditions.
