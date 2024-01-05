F1 team confirm Schumacher as 'family' along with rival star

Sam Cook

Friday 5 January 2024 22:57

Mick Schumacher has been welcomed with open arms to his new team, having recently started a new role.

The young German has been confirmed as a driver for Alpine's endurance team in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), meaning a return to full-time racing after spending 2023 as Mercedes' test and reserve driver.

While Schumacher will retain his role with Mercedes alongside working with Alpine, the German isn't likely to be as present around the Formula 1 paddock as he was in 2023.

The 24-year-old will be back in full-time racing for the first time since 2022, when he was dropped by Haas after some costly mistakes and inconsistent performances throughout his debut two years in F1.

Mick Schumacher was dropped by the Haas team at the end of 2022

Mick Schumacher has been enjoying working with Mercedes as reserve driver since the start of 2023

Mick Schumacher will race for Alpine in the WEC in 2024

Schumacher's Alpine debut

Now, Alpine have shown their love for Schumacher by describing him as family in a post on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

They pointed to the friendship between Esteban Ocon and Schumacher, who will now both be associated with the same team.

Besties before, now part of the Alpine family for 2024 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZNiPL2WN6p — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 4, 2024

READ MORE: Wolff reveals ‘perfect job’ from Schumacher will re-open F1 door