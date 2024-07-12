Schumacher in test drive for SHOCK team after British GP

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher was back in an F1 cockpit recently testing 2024 machinery for a shock team.

Schumacher was previously in the sport full-time having spent two seasons driving for Haas but he and the team parted ways at the end of 2022.

No other seat became available to the young German, who is, of course, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, and since then, he has been continuing to sharpen his skills and hope for a comeback.

Schumacher performs F1 reserve driver duties for Mercedes, for example, whilst also driving in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine in the 'Hypercar' category.

Mick Schumacher is an F1 reserve driver for Mercedes

Mick Schumacher has been linked with Alpine's F1 team

Mick Schumacher test drives for surprise team

Given his ties to Alpine, Schumacher has been strongly linked with one of their seats for 2025 and recently did a test in their A522 car - their 2022 effort. However, interestingly, it appears the Alpine is not the only F1 machinery that the German driver has been driving of late.

According to AUTOhebdo, following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix, Schumacher performed a test drive for McLaren at the Silverstone Circuit, driving their 2024 car, the MCL38.

The test was a Pirelli tyre development drive to help finalise the tyres for 2025, and Schumacher reportedly completed 53 laps around the iconic circuit in wet conditions.

Lando Norris driving the MCL38 - the car Mick Schumacher tested

Despite the above, the report cautions that Schumacher's test does not mean that a McLaren drive is one that he is now exploring as he continues to seek a return to the grid full-time.

The test at Silverstone came just two days after the end of an intense triple-header in the sport following races in Spain, Austria and Silverstone itself. Therefore, McLaren perhaps simply took the opportunity to give their drivers a bit of extended rest.

With one seat remaining vacant at Alpine alongside Pierre Gasly, that still seems the most likely chance Schumacher has of an F1 comeback, with team boss Bruno Famin having confirmed he is one of the options the team are considering for 2025 and beyond.

