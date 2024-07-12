F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed a new solo project which is making quite the impression on fans.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss delivers 'NASTY' Red Bull battle verdict

As Red Bull and McLaren’s on-track rivalry intensifies, one F1 boss has revealed whether or not it may begin to get ‘nasty’.

➡️ READ MORE

Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar

Formula 1 have announced which events will host Sprint races in 2025 with a surprise location dropped from the calendar.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton revealed as CATALYST for Brad Pitt F1 movie

The director and producer of Brad Pitt’s F1 film have revealed that Lewis Hamilton was the catalyst for the project.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 duo spark debate after pictures with new ‘team-mates’

Formula 1 duo George Russell and Pierre Gasly have sparked an online debate after recently appearing with new team-mates.

➡️ READ MORE

Related