F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed a new solo project which is making quite the impression on fans.
F1 boss delivers 'NASTY' Red Bull battle verdict
As Red Bull and McLaren’s on-track rivalry intensifies, one F1 boss has revealed whether or not it may begin to get ‘nasty’.
Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar
Formula 1 have announced which events will host Sprint races in 2025 with a surprise location dropped from the calendar.
Hamilton revealed as CATALYST for Brad Pitt F1 movie
The director and producer of Brad Pitt’s F1 film have revealed that Lewis Hamilton was the catalyst for the project.
F1 duo spark debate after pictures with new ‘team-mates’
Formula 1 duo George Russell and Pierre Gasly have sparked an online debate after recently appearing with new team-mates.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep