Hamilton revealed as CATALYST for Brad Pitt F1 movie

The director and producer of Brad Pitt’s F1 film have revealed that Lewis Hamilton was the catalyst for the project.

'F1' unveiled its title and teaser trailer at the British Grand Prix last weekend, where stars from the movie were also seen filming.

The feature has been highly anticipated since it was announced, with seven-time world champion Hamilton revealed as a co-producer on the project.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old revealed it was his job to call ‘BS' on aspects of the film that were inaccurate to the sport.

Brad Pitt was seen in the Silverstone paddock

Lewis Hamilton revealed his role as co-producer included calling out 'BS'

Lewis Hamilton kickstarted the F1 movie process

In a recent interview with the film’s director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the pair revealed Hamilton has been integral to the film.

“He’s the first person I contacted three years ago. I knew for us to make it as authentic as possible, someone on the team who lives it day-in and day-out would be invaluable,” Kosinski said to Deadline.

“Lewis has been an incredible partner; he jumps on Zooms with me between races to go through the script, line by line, turn by turn, you know, tyre compound by tyre compound, to make sure that we are getting all the details right.

“Beyond that, on a creative and story level, he also has input.”

Despite the film now having a scheduled release date (June 2025) and distributor, 'F1' has had to deal with a few barriers along the way - including the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike.

F1 movie 'started' with Hamilton

“It really starts with Lewis,” Bruckheimer added.

“From Lewis, we got to Mercedes, from Mercedes, we got the car; if you approach it the right way it’s not as difficult as you think. Then we went to Stefano [Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO], we went to [FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem], we went to the Principals of every team. We’ve met with all the drivers to tell them what we were doing. We met with just about everybody in Formula 1.

“And we’re doing it again at Silverstone, starting all over again and telling them exactly why we’re back. Because of the strike and we couldn’t get all the footage.”

