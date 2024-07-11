Hamilton’s HEARTWARMING debut in kids’ TV show

Lewis Hamilton continued his reputation as a brilliant role model for young people with an appearance on a popular children’s TV show.

The 39-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, with seven world championships in his career that began with McLaren in 2007.

Statistically, Hamilton does possess the title of F1’s ‘GOAT’, with the Brit holding the record for most wins (104), most pole positions (also 104) and most podiums (199) in the sport’s history.

His latest victory came at the British Grand Prix, where he fended off Max Verstappen to win at Silverstone for a ninth time, now holding the record for the driver with the most wins at a single circuit.

Hamilton: Anything is possible

His success on the track and his personality off it has led Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025, to become a role model for fans all over the world.

The Brit offered some more inspirational words recently with an appearance on the BBC's children’s television channel, CBeebies, for their show, Bedtime Stories.

As the name suggests, the show features a special guest to read children a bedtime story, and it was the Mercedes driver who starred in an episode prior to the British Grand Prix as he read ‘Small’s Big Dream’, written by Manjeet Mann and illustrated by Amanda Quartey.

In a snippet from Hamilton’s appearance on CBeebies’ Instagram account, the 39-year-old spoke to the children about his journey to becoming an F1 driver, offering words of wisdom about achieving their dreams.

“Hello, I’m Lewis,” he said.

“When I was younger, maybe about your age, I dreamed of being a racing driver. There were many times that that dream didn’t seem like it would come true.

“But with a lot of hard work and the love and friendship of those around me, it finally did.

“The book that I chose, I felt was really inspiring. It reminded me of my childhood and the big dreams that I had as a kid.

“This story really emphasised that no dream is too big or small. And as long as you believe in yourself, continue to work hard and stay focused and give it absolutely everything and keep chasing that dream, anything is possible.”

