Leclerc PLEADS with Hamilton over future link-up

Charles Leclerc made a public plea to Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix last weekend to ensure a future link-up.

The pair will become Formula 1 team-mates next season, when Hamilton finally dons his red overalls and joins Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up

Both drivers have celebrated emotional home wins in 2024, with Leclerc finally victorious in Monaco, and Hamilton breaking his winless streak at Silverstone.

However, in 2025 the race winners will need more than just one victory each to assist Ferrari in successfully challenging rivals for the championship.

Charles Leclerc won an emotional Monaco Grand Prix in May

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his 104th F1 victory at Silverstone last weekend

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET

Leclerc attempts to arrange puppy play-date

Despite a 12-year age gap between the future team-mates, the pair have a few interests in common - including music.

Leclerc is a talented pianist outside of F1, and released his first EP 'DREAMERS' ahead of the 2024 season.

Similarly, Hamilton featured on the Christina Aguilera song “Pipe” under the pseudonym of XNDA in 2018, with fans hoping for a future musical collaboration with Leclerc.

A second passion they share is a love for their four-legged friends, with the two drivers’ inviting their pooches into the F1 paddock for the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is the proud owner of a bulldog called Roscoe, whilst Leclerc is a new dog-dad to adorable pup Leo.

READ MORE: Why Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe is the cutest F1 pooch

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe Hamilton

Charles Leclerc's new puppy; Leo Leclerc

In an interview at Silverstone, Leclerc pleaded with Hamilton for their pets to link-up that weekend.

After Sky pundit Naomi Schiff joked that Leo was trying to take over from Roscoe, Leclerc expressed surprise that the bulldog was in the paddock.

“I wanted to text Lewis to make them meet,” Leclerc said.

“Leo is still very young so he doesn’t have so many dog friends yet so I’m going to try and improve his social life a little bit.”

READ MORE: Why Leo Leclerc is the cutest dog in the F1 paddock - bar none

Related