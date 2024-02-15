F1 driver to release album alongside musical superstar

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed a musical collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart, with an EP featuring four songs set to drop overnight.

The pair have long been known to be friends, while Leclerc's musical talents have been expressed through a variety of songs he himself has released on Spotify.

His talent for playing the piano is mixed with his 'feelings felt' while racing with tracks including 'MON23', 'MIA23' and 'AUS23' proving to be a big hit with his fans.

Now, the 26-year-old has teamed up with Pamart to reveal what he has been working on over the winter break, in a special feature that is sure to envy soon-to-be team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who is also into his music.

Charles Leclerc possesses many interesting talents

Charles Leclerc is soon to be team-mates with Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc showcases his many talents

In a post on his Instagram story, Leclerc revealed the news, giving fans just 12 hours to prepare themselves for the sweet, mellow tones of the pair's incredible talent.

"I have enjoyed every second of this moment," Leclerc revealed.

"During the off-season I got in a studio for two days together with Sofiane and we worked on four songs that will be released tonight at midnight.

"I'm soooo proud of the result. We'll also be releasing vinyls that you can pre-order on the link below, for a limited time only.

"We'll also release the piano scores of the songs. I hope you will love all of it."

