Charles Leclerc releases debut SINGLE ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Amar Mehta

Tuesday 25 April 2023 21:13

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is showing off his musical talents, and has released a single.

The Monegasque driver recently teased that he may release music during a 'never have I ever' game on Formula 1's YouTube channel.

He answered, 'I have' when asked if he had ever recorded a song.

And the 25-year-old has now released his debut single.

Titled 'AUS23 (1:1)' - in an apparent nod to his recent trip to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix - the track is an instrumental that features Leclerc playing the piano.

Leclerc isn't the first member of the grid to have recorded music, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton having previously featured on a Christina Aguilera song.

Hamilton's musical debut was initially kept under wraps as he performed under the pseudonym XNDA, Leclerc has used his social media channels to promote his release.

