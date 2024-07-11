close global

Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar

Formula 1 have announced which events will host Sprint races in 2025 with a surprise location dropped from the calendar.

The Sprint weekend was first introduced in 2021 with three races, and was promptly increased to six in 2023.

Since its introduction, the Sprint weekend has grown in popularity with live viewership of this year's Sprint Qualifying in Austria up 76% compared to the FP2 sessions in the last two European races.

Furthermore, Sprint locations have helped boost overall viewership of a grand prix weekend, with Azerbaijan and Belgium the best performing weekends in 2023.

Max Verstappen thrilled fans by winning the 2024 Austrian Sprint race
The Red Bull Ring has hosted a Sprint race since 2022

F1 announces 2025 sprint locations

F1 have announced which locations will host Sprint races for 2025, with a fan favourite left out of the mix.

The Chinese, Miami, Belgian, US, Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix will all host sprint races, with Spa replacing Spielberg.

The Belgian Grand Prix will host a sprint weekend in 2025

Austria has hosted the Sprint since 2022 proving popular with fans, due to overtaking opportunities and battles for the lead.

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint provided fans with action up and down the grid, particularly drawn to the battle out front.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris swapped places for the lead throughout the Sprint, but it was the Dutchman who eventually came out on top to win at the Red Bull Ring, Norris slipping to P3 behind team-mate Oscar Piastri.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races, much shorter than the minimum grand prix distance (305km). The event takes place on the Saturday of a race weekend, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) which count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

