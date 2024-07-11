Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar
Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar
Formula 1 have announced which events will host Sprint races in 2025 with a surprise location dropped from the calendar.
The Sprint weekend was first introduced in 2021 with three races, and was promptly increased to six in 2023.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’
READ MORE: Newey's wife teases legend's F1 future with McLaren hint
Since its introduction, the Sprint weekend has grown in popularity with live viewership of this year's Sprint Qualifying in Austria up 76% compared to the FP2 sessions in the last two European races.
Furthermore, Sprint locations have helped boost overall viewership of a grand prix weekend, with Azerbaijan and Belgium the best performing weekends in 2023.
F1 announces 2025 sprint locations
F1 have announced which locations will host Sprint races for 2025, with a fan favourite left out of the mix.
The Chinese, Miami, Belgian, US, Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix will all host sprint races, with Spa replacing Spielberg.
READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
Austria has hosted the Sprint since 2022 proving popular with fans, due to overtaking opportunities and battles for the lead.
The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint provided fans with action up and down the grid, particularly drawn to the battle out front.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris swapped places for the lead throughout the Sprint, but it was the Dutchman who eventually came out on top to win at the Red Bull Ring, Norris slipping to P3 behind team-mate Oscar Piastri.
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races, much shorter than the minimum grand prix distance (305km). The event takes place on the Saturday of a race weekend, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) which count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
READ MORE: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Which F1 drivers are in the lineup?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton revealed as CATALYST for Brad Pitt F1 movie
- 21 minutes ago
F1 duo spark debate after pictures with new ‘team-mates’
- 58 minutes ago
Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s HEARTWARMING debut in kids’ TV show
- 2 hours ago
Former Red Bull star places Perez under 'big pressure'
- 3 hours ago
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Which F1 drivers are in the lineup?
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep