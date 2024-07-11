Verstappen makes a SPLASH with latest project reveal
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is looking to make a splash off-track after the three-time world champion revealed his latest work.
The reigning world champion has faced increasing competition in the sport in recent weeks, with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes providing stiff competition.
Despite this, and the fact that the last two grands prix have eluded him, Verstappen remains clear at the top of the drivers' standings by quite some distance.
With two races in Hungary and Belgium before the summer break, the Dutchman will no doubt be looking to extend his lead further.
Max Verstappen reveals latest project
Perhaps with the summer in mind though, Verstappen has revealed his latest project - some playful F1-themed merchandise.
Eagle-eyed fans of the Dutchman and the sport spotted new additions to his online store this week, all of which are suitable for the summer months.
Playfully, the range has been named 'pool position' - a play on pole position, something Verstappen has achieved plenty of times.
Fans can buy a 'pool position' towel, beach ball, car-shaped lilo and tyre-shaped rubber ring as part of the range.
Prices of the products vary, ranging from just over £10.95 for the beach ball to £42.22 for the towel.
pool position merch by max 😭😭 so funny pic.twitter.com/AQGwP1S2da— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) July 11, 2024
