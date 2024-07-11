F1 duo spark debate after pictures with new ‘team-mates’

Formula 1 duo George Russell and Pierre Gasly have sparked an online debate after their recent appearance at Wimbledon.

The tennis grand slam in SW19 began in late June and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, July 14.

Many stars have been spotted in the royal box throughout the tournament, including both Russell and Gasly.

The F1 race winners were in attendance on Wednesday as Elena Rybakina booked her place in the women's semi-final, and would have seen 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic in action too were it not for his opponent pulling out.

Other F1 personnel in the royal box included Sir Jackie Stewart and Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey.

George Russell won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly recently secured his F1 future with Alpine

Russell and Gasly spark online debate

It was not just on-court action the drivers were treated to, with both linking up with stars of the sport during their time at the event.

Russell was pictured alongside Djokovic, for example, whilst Gasly was snapped with reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, with both stars into the semi-finals of the competition.

Wimbledon's official Instagram account sparked debate when posting the pictures of the stars, asking supporters who would win in a doubles match - Russell and Djokovic, or Gasly and Alcaraz.

F1 and tennis fans alike commented their thoughts on the light-hearted question.

In F1, both Russell and Gasly are still without confirmed team-mates for 2025, following contract announcements made earlier this year.

Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes to join Ferrari, whilst Esteban Ocon's next destination when he leaves Alpine at the end of 2024 is currently unknown.

It remains to be seen who will fill the vacant Mercedes and Alpine seats.

