Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT in major life plans update

Max Verstappen has revealed his life plans when the time comes for him to retire from Formula 1.

The four-time world champion has often alluded to his eventual F1 exit, whether that is in response to the FIA’s anti-swearing directive or chasing down records.

At just 27 years old, Verstappen has recently joined Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four world titles, with potentially countless more ahead of him, if he remains within a championship-winning team.

The Dutchman has 62 grand prix victories to his name, alongside 40 pole positions and 111 podium finishes, with only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton left to chase in the all-time list of wins.

Max Verstappen reveals family plans outside of F1

However, not only has there been discussion of him making a Red Bull exit if the 2026 regulation changes are not fruitful for the team, but also of him leaving F1 altogether.

It is evident that family is central to Verstappen, whether that is communicated in interviews or in family snaps shared by his partner Kelly Piquet.

The champion has been in a relationship with the Brazilian since 2020, with Piquet often at races to support the Red Bull star.

Max Verstappen reveals his plans for after F1

In a recent interview, Verstappen has revealed his family plans when he eventually leaves F1, including watching his sister’s children grow up and perhaps even his own.

"My sister has three kids, seeing more of them as they grow up, seeing them drive those remote cars or electric cars, it reminds me a lot of when I was a kid," he said on the Podpah Podcast.

"That makes me realise I don't want to drive forever. I want to see them grow up, maybe see my own kids grow up and spend time with them."

