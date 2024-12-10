'New' Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner unveiled in late podium change
A ‘new’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner has been unveiled as a bizarre podium change from the upcoming Formula 1 movie has surfaced.
The film, simply titled F1, has been in production since 2023, with stars such as Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem spotted filming at various events on the F1 calendar.
Pitt will play fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to F1 with APX GP, and has been spotted in character at iconic circuits such as Silverstone and Monza.
The fictional APX GP team have even had a garage in the pitlane at some events throughout the season, in the filmmaker's ongoing commitment to provide a movie accurate to the world of F1.
Brad Pitt in race-winning celebration at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The movie wrapped up filming as the 2024 season came to a close in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with Pitt and the rest of the cast spotted in the paddock.
While it was Lando Norris who led McLaren to a victory at Yas Marina, thus wrapping up the constructors' title, theirs was not the only podium celebration of the weekend.
In a series of bizarre images unveiled after the race, Pitt and Bardem were spotted on the podium in a fake celebration for the movie.
Pitt was joined by Charles Leclerc and George Russell on the podium, with Hayes apparently the winning driver as Bardem collected the constructors' trophy.
Charles and George covering Brad Pitt on the podium was not on my bingo card this year pic.twitter.com/RuTDZSDHd3— rach ✧.* m4x (@teamverstappen) December 9, 2024
When will the F1 movie be released?
The movie is set for international release on June 25, 2025, with the U.S. release two days later.
