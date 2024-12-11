F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision
F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision
A Formula 1 star has delivered a concerning verdict over the future of Red Bull's driver lineup, claiming it isn't clear what the team wants.
Sergio Perez currently occupies the seat alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, but despite having a contract with Christian Horner's outfit until 2026, it has been confirmed by the team recently that discussions will take place regarding his future now the season is over.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star handed PROMOTION as official announcement confirms major change
READ MORE: F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed
After what has been a pretty dismal year on track for the Mexican racer, he finished the year eighth in the drivers' standings, 285 points behind his team-mate.
Compared to Verstappen's first-place finish for the fourth year in a row in the drivers' standings, the 34-year-old is now flagging significantly behind, with team principal Horner looking to improve the team's chances next season.
READ MORE: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow in Red Bull contract admission
Tsunoda admits F1 future doubts
With Horner confirming at the Qatar GP that the decision is supposedly now in Perez's hands, many have speculated his retirement could be on the horizon despite the racer himself claiming he has no doubt he will stick with the team for next season.
Red Bull's driver lineup decision expands beyond the main team as well given that should they chose to get rid of Perez, his replacement is likely to come from their junior team, VCARB.
The driver duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are both in contention to replace Perez as things stand, with Lawson expected to be handed the promotion over Tsunoda, despite the Japanese driver possessing many more years of F1 experience than his team-mate.
READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
When asked by media at the Abu Dhabi GP about his situation, Tsunoda delivered a concerning response about the lack of clarity around his position.
"To be honest, it's not really clear," Tsunoda admitted.
"I could be in the 2026 VCARB as well. To be honest, I'm not really clear what they want, but as a driver, I can't just keep relying on them, especially, [as there has] been a lot of talk going on.
"So it's always good to have some options, but so far, I'm not necessarily trying to find that. It's not that I'm in a really bad situation right now.
"So [it] depends on, I guess, what car I'm driving next year, and also how the season goes next year."
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision
- 22 minutes ago
Verstappen-Newey REUNION tipped amid champion's Red Bull exit claims
- 1 hour ago
Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow in Red Bull contract admission
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed PROMOTION as official announcement confirms major change
- Today 14:09
F1 star reveals Verstappen APOLOGY after controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident
- Today 12:58
Hamilton jokes about controversial Verstappen CRASH in Mercedes farewell
- Today 11:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris