F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision

A Formula 1 star has delivered a concerning verdict over the future of Red Bull's driver lineup, claiming it isn't clear what the team wants.

Sergio Perez currently occupies the seat alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, but despite having a contract with Christian Horner's outfit until 2026, it has been confirmed by the team recently that discussions will take place regarding his future now the season is over.

After what has been a pretty dismal year on track for the Mexican racer, he finished the year eighth in the drivers' standings, 285 points behind his team-mate.

Compared to Verstappen's first-place finish for the fourth year in a row in the drivers' standings, the 34-year-old is now flagging significantly behind, with team principal Horner looking to improve the team's chances next season.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been team-mates for four years

Red Bull finished P3 in the 2024 constructors' standings

Tsunoda admits F1 future doubts

With Horner confirming at the Qatar GP that the decision is supposedly now in Perez's hands, many have speculated his retirement could be on the horizon despite the racer himself claiming he has no doubt he will stick with the team for next season.

Red Bull's driver lineup decision expands beyond the main team as well given that should they chose to get rid of Perez, his replacement is likely to come from their junior team, VCARB.

The driver duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are both in contention to replace Perez as things stand, with Lawson expected to be handed the promotion over Tsunoda, despite the Japanese driver possessing many more years of F1 experience than his team-mate.

Yuki Tsunoda is contracted to VCARB for 2025

When asked by media at the Abu Dhabi GP about his situation, Tsunoda delivered a concerning response about the lack of clarity around his position.

"To be honest, it's not really clear," Tsunoda admitted.

"I could be in the 2026 VCARB as well. To be honest, I'm not really clear what they want, but as a driver, I can't just keep relying on them, especially, [as there has] been a lot of talk going on.

"So it's always good to have some options, but so far, I'm not necessarily trying to find that. It's not that I'm in a really bad situation right now.

"So [it] depends on, I guess, what car I'm driving next year, and also how the season goes next year."

