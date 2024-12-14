Red Bull team name CHANGED ahead of 2025 as official announcement made

An official Formula 1 document has confirmed a name change for one of Red Bull's teams ahead of the 2025 season.

The F1 paddock will see several changes heading into the new year, including the arrival of rookies Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Furthermore, design legend Adrian Newey will also make his long-awaited debut at Aston Martin, moving to the Silverstone-based outfit after stepping down from Red Bull earlier this campaign.

Now, the official F1 entry list has dropped, confirming yet another big change for 2025.

Four rookies have been confirmed for 2025 thus far

VCARB are yet to confirm their 2025 lineup

VCARB change name for F1 2025 season

Indeed, whilst Visa CashApp RB's driver line-up remains undecided for next season, with the team yet to officially confirm who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda, other news regarding the team has been confirmed.

This is that they will now be known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with 'Racing Bulls' replacing 'RB' which the team had opted to be referred to during the 2024 season.

This led to the abbreviation VCARB also being used, and plenty of confusion given the company's name was always 'Racing Bulls S.p.A'.

VCARB CEO Peter Bayer has explained that the new name change was prompted by the above confusion.

VCARB's official entry name will change in 2025

"We've been struggling to a certain extent with making it clear to people what the team name is and we've seen so many versions," he said.

"In January, it all happened within weeks and we've probably been rushing a couple of things. What we see ultimately is that people are referring to us as Visa CashApp Racing Bulls.

"Racing Bulls is something which, anyway, is our company name and certainly I've seen it in the German, Austrian, Italian, French media being used mostly actually. People [were] struggling with the RB thing alone, some of them mixing it up with Red Bull.

"Others didn't actually really know what it stands for, so that's why we decided to clarify that. Basically, what you will see in the future is Visa CashApp Racing Bulls and VCARB as an abbreviation."

