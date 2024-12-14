F1 'team' issue BIZARRE statement as shocking truth revealed

A Formula 1 ‘team’ have issued a bizarre statement on social media in which a shocking truth has been revealed.

All 10 F1 teams on the grid were joined by a unique 11th outfit in the paddock during the 2024 season, as filming for the F1 movie continued.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was often spotted in his role as fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes at races this season alongside his fictional APX GP team, which even had its own garage in the pitlane when filming for the flick was taking place.

During the final race of the 2024 season, Pitt and actor Javier Bardem were also depicted filming a fake podium celebration in Abu Dhabi, and were joined by F1 stars George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Brad Pitt has become a frequent presence at race weekends

Brad Pitt in a fake celebration podium in Abu Dhabi

APX-GP account creators revealed after F1 movie filming

Alongside the filming of the F1 movie, the bizarre social media presence of an account called Expensify APX GP F1 Team also emerged, posing as the team in the movie.

The account attempts to emulate the social media accounts of real F1 teams, and have posted behind the scenes pictures, fake race results and team radio messages across the 2024 season.

APX GP’s social media account has also caused confusion amongst some fans, who did not know whether it was a fan-led platform or official marketing ahead of the release of the film.

In a strange statement posted on social media, the creators behind the APX GP account revealed the truth behind their origins and confirmed it was not affiliated with the F1 movie.

APX GP cars on track

“With the conclusion of the 2024 Formula One season, we - the admins behind the APX GP - related accounts on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok - have agreed to make clarification as to who are running these accounts," the statement began.

“We are not affiliated or officially associated with the production companies, distributors and other companies involved with the F1 movie. We are also not affiliated with any marketing and promotional agencies associated with the movie. There is no financial gain from any of the accounts.

“We are simply fellow F1 fans from around the world, who all share the love of this great sport and the anticipation of this upcoming movie.”

The statement also confirmed that they would be returning in 2025, in the run-up to the movie’s release in June.

