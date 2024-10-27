SHOCK F1 star celebrates victory at the Mexican Grand Prix
SHOCK F1 star celebrates victory at the Mexican Grand Prix
A surprise F1 star celebrated victory at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday – before the race had even begun.
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the 20th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season this weekend, with Ferrari continuing their resurgence in the constructors' championship with Carlos Sainz snatching pole position for the race.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty as Mercedes BREACH curfew
READ MORE: FIA hit Verstappen with huge DOUBLE penalty after controversial Norris incident at Mexican GP
However, before the action got underway, spectators in Mexico City were given a sneak peek of something special, with a shock name spotted celebrating wildly in front of the fans.
F1 star celebrates Mexican GP victory
The star in question is Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The 60-year-old is set to play the starring role in the highly-anticipated F1 film, playing a former driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.
The film - the title of which was revealed as 'F1' earlier this year - has been produced by Joseph Kosinski and its production team includes none other than seven-time world champion and Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton.
Pitt and other stars of the movie have been seen at various grands prix throughout this and last season, including in Italy and Great Britain, capturing footage that will feature in the flick, with a trailer even released at Silverstone this year.
Now, it appears more filming is taking place at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, with fans sharing footage of Brad Pitt dressed in his racing gear celebrating in Mexico City as if he had just won the race.
Pitt can be seen running around the stadium section at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, waving the Mexican flag to the crowd.
READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix
Aww, Sonny Hayes won the Mexico City GP 😄#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/1rQopCcDCk— Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) October 27, 2024
READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA hit Verstappen with huge DOUBLE penalty after controversial Norris incident at Mexican GP
- 7 minutes ago
- 1
Chaos at Mexican Grand Prix as TWO drivers crash out
- 39 minutes ago
FIA slam Red Bull star with PENALTY over major Mexican Grand Prix error
- 40 minutes ago
F1 star forced into early RETIREMENT at Mexican Grand Prix
- 6 minutes ago
SHOCK F1 star celebrates victory at the Mexican Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec