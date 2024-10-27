SHOCK F1 star celebrates victory at the Mexican Grand Prix

A surprise F1 star celebrated victory at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday – before the race had even begun.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the 20th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season this weekend, with Ferrari continuing their resurgence in the constructors' championship with Carlos Sainz snatching pole position for the race.

However, before the action got underway, spectators in Mexico City were given a sneak peek of something special, with a shock name spotted celebrating wildly in front of the fans.

F1 is racing in Mexico City this weekend

Carlos Sainz qualified on pole for Sunday's Mexican GP

F1 star celebrates Mexican GP victory

The star in question is Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The 60-year-old is set to play the starring role in the highly-anticipated F1 film, playing a former driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.

The film - the title of which was revealed as 'F1' earlier this year - has been produced by Joseph Kosinski and its production team includes none other than seven-time world champion and Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton.

Pitt and other stars of the movie have been seen at various grands prix throughout this and last season, including in Italy and Great Britain, capturing footage that will feature in the flick, with a trailer even released at Silverstone this year.

Brad Pitt is set to star in 'F1'

Now, it appears more filming is taking place at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, with fans sharing footage of Brad Pitt dressed in his racing gear celebrating in Mexico City as if he had just won the race.

Pitt can be seen running around the stadium section at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, waving the Mexican flag to the crowd.

Aww, Sonny Hayes won the Mexico City GP 😄#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/1rQopCcDCk — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) October 27, 2024

