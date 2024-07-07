First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer for it was teased at the British Grand Prix.

Pitt has been working on the movie for quite some time now, with the budget for the flick said to have exceeded $300 million.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, whilst Pitt himself, Jerry Bruckheimer, and none other than Lewis Hamilton have helped produce the flick.

Naturally, Pitt is set to play the starring role in the film, playing a former F1 driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.

Alongside Pitt, Damson Idris is also set to play a prominent role as rookie driver Joshua Pearce, whilst the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzes, among many others, also feature.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes in 'F1'

APX GP are set to join the grid as a fictional 11th team in the movie

Brad Pitt F1 film trailer

After a social media post revealed the name of the film on Friday to be 'F1', prior to Sunday's race action at Silverstone, spectators both at the track and at home were treated to a short trailer.

The one-minute and 45-second trailer showcased footage from both inside the paddock and at real circuits such as Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, where some of the filming for the movie has taken place.

Lewis Hamilton has a production role in 'F1'

In terms of F1 personnel, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was one to feature in the trailer, with Pitt standing alongside the Dutchman in one scene as drivers line up at the front of the grid.

Former Haas team boss and Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner was another recognisable face to be shown in the short trailer.

When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Related