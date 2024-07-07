close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer for it was teased at the British Grand Prix.

Pitt has been working on the movie for quite some time now, with the budget for the flick said to have exceeded $300 million.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, whilst Pitt himself, Jerry Bruckheimer, and none other than Lewis Hamilton have helped produce the flick.

Naturally, Pitt is set to play the starring role in the film, playing a former F1 driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.

Alongside Pitt, Damson Idris is also set to play a prominent role as rookie driver Joshua Pearce, whilst the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzes, among many others, also feature.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes in 'F1'
APX GP are set to join the grid as a fictional 11th team in the movie

Brad Pitt F1 film trailer

After a social media post revealed the name of the film on Friday to be 'F1', prior to Sunday's race action at Silverstone, spectators both at the track and at home were treated to a short trailer.

The one-minute and 45-second trailer showcased footage from both inside the paddock and at real circuits such as Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, where some of the filming for the movie has taken place.

Lewis Hamilton has a production role in 'F1'

In terms of F1 personnel, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was one to feature in the trailer, with Pitt standing alongside the Dutchman in one scene as drivers line up at the front of the grid.

Former Haas team boss and Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner was another recognisable face to be shown in the short trailer.

When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes British Grand Prix Brad Pitt Joseph Kosinski
Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP
British Grand Prix

Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP

  • Yesterday 20:30
Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
British Grand Prix

Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

  • Yesterday 18:22

Latest News

British Grand Prix

FIA announces Ricciardo investigation verdict

  • 28 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Hamilton takes another step towards 'GOAT' status - GPFans British GP hot takes

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Off The Track

First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

  • 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

  • Yesterday 17:35
British Grand Prix

Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama

  • 3 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP

  • Yesterday 20:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x