First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED
First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED
Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer for it was teased at the British Grand Prix.
Pitt has been working on the movie for quite some time now, with the budget for the flick said to have exceeded $300 million.
READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, whilst Pitt himself, Jerry Bruckheimer, and none other than Lewis Hamilton have helped produce the flick.
Naturally, Pitt is set to play the starring role in the film, playing a former F1 driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.
Alongside Pitt, Damson Idris is also set to play a prominent role as rookie driver Joshua Pearce, whilst the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzes, among many others, also feature.
Brad Pitt F1 film trailer
After a social media post revealed the name of the film on Friday to be 'F1', prior to Sunday's race action at Silverstone, spectators both at the track and at home were treated to a short trailer.
The one-minute and 45-second trailer showcased footage from both inside the paddock and at real circuits such as Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, where some of the filming for the movie has taken place.
In terms of F1 personnel, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was one to feature in the trailer, with Pitt standing alongside the Dutchman in one scene as drivers line up at the front of the grid.
Former Haas team boss and Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner was another recognisable face to be shown in the short trailer.
When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?
The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.
READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announces Ricciardo investigation verdict
- 28 minutes ago
Hamilton takes another step towards 'GOAT' status - GPFans British GP hot takes
- 1 uur geleden
First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED
- 2 uur geleden
F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
- Yesterday 17:35
Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama
- 3 uur geleden
Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep