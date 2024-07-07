close global

F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

Lewis Hamilton’s long wait for another Formula 1 victory is at an end after the Mercedes star won the British Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton had started the race at Silverstone in P2 but overcame fierce competition and tricky weather conditions to ensure he was on top come the chequered flag.

READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone

It is Hamilton’s first win since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 and a record-ninth British Grand Prix victory for the Mercedes superstar.

Hamilton overcame fellow Brit Lando Norris who eventually came home in P3 having led the order earlier in the race, whilst reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished on the podium once again, this time in P2.

Having started in pole position for Sunday’s race, it was heartbreak for Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell who was forced to retire the car and therefore registered a DNF.

British Grand Prix 2024 results

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

9. Alex Albon [Williams]

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

11. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

19. George Russell [Mercedes]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

READ MORE: British drivers FLY at start of home race - Lap One Report

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Lando Norris Silverstone British Grand Prix
British Grand Prix

