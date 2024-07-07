British drivers FLY at start of home race - Lap One Report

The top three got off the line cleanly with George Russell retaining his lead after the first corner.

However, it was not long before Max Verstappen overtook Lando Norris for third place, and started chasing the leading Mercedes.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Lewis Hamilton managed to hold off a resurgent Verstappen until the end of the lap, keeping his second place.

The Dutchman has swapped the floor of his Red Bull for the grand prix, after suffering damage in qualifying.

Pierre Gasly retires from British Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly barely started the race before he entered the pits reporting an issue with his Alpine, that materialised as a gearbox problem.

Unable to fix his car, the Frenchman became the first retirement of the British Grand Prix, following a disastrous weekend after receiving a 50-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc managed to battle his way up into the points for P8, making up for a Q2 exit in qualifying.

READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

Related