British drivers FLY at start of home race - Lap One Report
British drivers FLY at start of home race - Lap One Report
The top three got off the line cleanly with George Russell retaining his lead after the first corner.
However, it was not long before Max Verstappen overtook Lando Norris for third place, and started chasing the leading Mercedes.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Lewis Hamilton managed to hold off a resurgent Verstappen until the end of the lap, keeping his second place.
The Dutchman has swapped the floor of his Red Bull for the grand prix, after suffering damage in qualifying.
Pierre Gasly retires from British Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly barely started the race before he entered the pits reporting an issue with his Alpine, that materialised as a gearbox problem.
Unable to fix his car, the Frenchman became the first retirement of the British Grand Prix, following a disastrous weekend after receiving a 50-place grid penalty.
Charles Leclerc managed to battle his way up into the points for P8, making up for a Q2 exit in qualifying.
READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
- 3 uur geleden
Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP
- 44 minutes ago
Mercedes prospect emulates Hamilton with Silverstone win
- 1 uur geleden
Perez’s F1 future at RISK as Red Bull star receives call-up
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen handed FIA punishment for Silverstone error
- Today 17:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep