Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

Mercedes driver George Russell has shared his opinion on what will help keep the title fight open at the front of the F1 pack.

It has taken the best part of three seasons for any team to catch and compete with Red Bull following their imperious domination, but now there is the possibility of a four way fight for the constructors' championship.

Russell qualified on pole in Canada, but could only manage P3 in the race after mistakes in the wet weather.

He will lead the team in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, and the 26-year-old has some ideas on how to ensure close competition for titles.

George Russell took pole in an upgraded Mercedes in Canada

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years

Wind tunnel alterations and shelving 2026 changes?

Though Red Bull maintain a strong lead in the constructors' championship, the pack are working to close the gap.

“It's a great thing that there isn't just one dominant force out there because people want to see the fights happen on track and the drivers going at it against one another,” Russell told media at the Austrian Grand Prix.

But in 2026, that could all change with new regulations scheduled. In 2014, Mercedes dominated the new turbo-hybrid era, whilst Red Bull have so far nailed the ground effect era.

“I think if the regulations are built correctly, the team should be able to catch up and there should be more than one car fighting for wins," said Russell.

“I’m really excited to see how the rest of the season is going to pan out for the race at the front and into next year as well. I think there could be a really good fight on our hands, probably between four or even five teams for race wins.

“Then you get to 2026 and it's going to be a big shake-up again. History has shown that towards the end of the regulations is probably when you have your best racing.

“So maybe just keep the regulations there indefinitely.”

The 2026 regulations are hoped to improve racing

It seems unlikely that F1 and the FIA would be willing to simply cancel changes which have been in development for years, especially as they incorporate important safety and sustainability aspects as well as the aim to improve racing.

One area which could be more feasible to edit is wind tunnel time. Currently, teams are allocated time to develop their car in the wind tunnel on a sliding scale, with the reigning champions getting the least time to test in that form the following season.

“I think the wind tunnel thing is really good but it's based on positions at the moment rather than points,” said Russell.

“Red Bull has been double the amount of points than the second-place team in the constructors’ and they get the same difference in wind tunnel reduction as second to third.

“Mercedes to Ferrari last year, there were only three points [in the] difference," he pointed out.

“Maybe if it's based on the number of points scored rather than actual position in the championship that would help the team to catch up quicker.”

Regardless of whether Russell's changes come to fruition, he will be hoping that the Silver Arrows can continue to deliver upgrades which bring them closer to Red Bull in the remainder of 2024.

