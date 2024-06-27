Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

close global

Mercedes are pushing on in their hunt to trace the source of emails accusing them of 'sabotage' towards Lewis Hamilton.

The latest development follows an impressive Spanish Grand Prix for the Silver Arrows, who finished with both cars inside the top four.

However, the weekend was not without its drama, with speculation surrounding the team about the seven-time champion.

On June 12, an anonymous email was sent out to key figures in the sport, as well as members of the media, from an individual claiming to be Mercedes staff.

An anonymous email sent to the media claimed Mercedes were 'sabotaging Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff revealed the matter would be dealt with by the police

Mercedes hire private investigators

In the email, it was claimed that the team were deliberately sabotaging Hamilton, and even putting his life at risk, in what will be his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was left furious over the situation, completely debunking the rumours and labelling any conspiracy theorists as ‘lunatics.’

The Austrian confirmed in Barcelona that the matter would be dealt with by the police, but as reported by BBC Sport, Northamptonshire Police has concluded that ‘no criminal offences were found to have been committed.’

Now, according to Crash.net, Mercedes have hired private investigators to hunt down the source of the emails.

The publication have stated that following the verdict from the police, the team are looking to press on with the matter and find those responsible.

x