Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
Mercedes are pushing on in their hunt to trace the source of emails accusing them of 'sabotage' towards Lewis Hamilton.
The latest development follows an impressive Spanish Grand Prix for the Silver Arrows, who finished with both cars inside the top four.
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
However, the weekend was not without its drama, with speculation surrounding the team about the seven-time champion.
On June 12, an anonymous email was sent out to key figures in the sport, as well as members of the media, from an individual claiming to be Mercedes staff.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Mercedes hire private investigators
In the email, it was claimed that the team were deliberately sabotaging Hamilton, and even putting his life at risk, in what will be his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next season.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was left furious over the situation, completely debunking the rumours and labelling any conspiracy theorists as ‘lunatics.’
The Austrian confirmed in Barcelona that the matter would be dealt with by the police, but as reported by BBC Sport, Northamptonshire Police has concluded that ‘no criminal offences were found to have been committed.’
Now, according to Crash.net, Mercedes have hired private investigators to hunt down the source of the emails.
The publication have stated that following the verdict from the police, the team are looking to press on with the matter and find those responsible.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case
- 19 minutes ago
Las Vegas prepared for 2024 F1 race after teething issues
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 journalist claims Andretti will NOT buy rival team
- 3 uur geleden
Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
- Today 01:00
EXCLUSIVE: Former F1 star shares BELIEF in Ricciardo despite poor 2024 form
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug