F1 star reveals 'family fights' over childhood racing pressure

A Formula 1 title challenger has opened up on the fights his parents used to have about his career as a young driver.

George Russell has admitted that his father was particularly hard on him in his early years, revealing that his mother 'held together' the family.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Russell suggested that he may not be where he currently is in F1 had it not been for the way his father was with him, mirroring Max Verstappen's notes about his own upbringing.

"My father was working every day from seven in the morning to nine at night to earn his money to take me racing at the weekend. As a kid you question, 'where’s dad?' Oh, he’s at work. 'Why’s he at work?'

"And then we go racing and he is quite stressed from his job, and if I was making silly mistakes, he’d be dead angry with me. In those eight years, there were happy times, but there are lots of sad memories from my parents fighting because of how hard my father was being on me, my mum was trying to hold it all together.

"It was, 'you’re not winning.' The expectation was to be on pole and win every race, at least always be on the podium. Even times when I did win, it wasn’t sunshine and glory on the way home. It was, 'but you could have done this better, done that better.'

"He has moulded me into the guy I am today, he would always want the glass full. He would see where I could have improved while never seeing the positives. I continue the mentality of looking at where I could have done better, while ensuring I see the positives. Otherwise, it can be a very slippery slope."

Russell looking to pay his parents back

In the same interview, Russell revealed that his parents were going to receive all of the money that they put into his racing career back, now that he is on a lucrative deal with Mercedes.

The Brit has started the 2025 season off in stunning fashion, claiming four podiums in six races, and is likely to be offered a new contract soon, with his current deal running out at the end of 2025.

Russell sits fourth in the drivers' championship and, alongside 18-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli, the pair have established themselves as the main threat to McLaren's constructors' championship dominance.

The 27-year-old has revealed that it hasn't always been easy for him with his parents, however, and he appreciates it even more now that he is an uncle.

"I can now see it with my brother: his kids are starting go-karting and he is working his a*** off to give them the chance," he said. "Life isn’t simple, with the stress of work and the rest, and I will forever be grateful for what my dad did.

"I just accepted the way he dealt with me, I accepted that if I didn’t win, he wouldn’t be happy with me, and that the journey home would be a long one, and most likely end in tears."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna

Related