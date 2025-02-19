Mercedes star offers Lewis Hamilton REPLACEMENT verdict

Mercedes star George Russell has offered his verdict on the man who has replaced Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Russell is set to enter his seventh season in F1 in 2025 and is now the man Mercedes will look towards to lead the team following Lewis Hamilton's departure for Ferrari.

Of course, that comes naturally with age, but it is even more crucial this season given that Mercedes have replaced Hamilton with young Italian Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is just 18 years old and does not have a huge amount of experience, albeit he has been tipped for a huge career in the sport.

Kimi Antonelli will make his Mercedes debut in 2025

George Russell on Kimi Antonelli

Despite his age, however, Mercedes are confident that Antonelli can deliver, otherwise, they would not have promoted him to F1 and their team.

Russell is in no doubt over his new team-mates ability, either, offering a glowing verdict on the man that has replaced Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

“He is such a fantastic driver," Russell explained.

"He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly.

“He has already integrated so well. We have both been racing from a young age and we know what needs to be fed back to the team.

"He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid.”

