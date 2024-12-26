F1 star GIVES BACK fellow driver's secret Santa present

A video posted on the official Formula 1 YouTube channel has shown one of the sport's biggest stars giving back a secret Santa gift from a fellow driver.

2024 was the best year of Lando Norris' career by far, challenging Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship and claiming the first four race wins of his career.

Not only did he get his first grand prix victory on the board, with several more following, but his performances also helped McLaren win their first constructors' crown in over 25 years. A feat to be proud of.

Having had a taste of what it is like to go up against formidable four-time champion Verstappen in a title battle, the Brit looks in a fantastic position to mount a serious championship challenge in 2025, providing McLaren once again provide him with a quick car.

Lando Norris helped McLaren win the 2024 constructors' championship

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris could be set for a serious championship fight next season

Lando Norris returns secret Santa

Despite the F1 campaign now being over, the series' official YouTube channel posted a video of drivers opening their secret Santa gifts from their grid rivals this year.

Whilst the McLaren star purchased Zhou Guanyu a customised cushion with an image of his cat on it, George Russell — the man who purchased Norris' gift — opted for a more comedic route.

When Norris opens the present to find he has been gifted padel lessons, he jokes that he is not happy.

"If it's from Lance or Fernando, I understand because they're better than me at Padel," Norris explained.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are known to be players of Padel

"If it's from probably any other driver, yeah [I'd be offended], I'd probably give it straight back to them."

When he finds out it is not from either Stroll or Alonso, Norris jokes: "That's disrespectful."

When told the gift is from Russell, Norris adds: "Right...I beat him in padel the other day so. So we put it back in here and return to sender. If I need them then so does he!"

