F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger
A former Formula 1 world champion has angrily reacted to anger directed towards Lewis Hamilton by a fan on social media.
At the British Grand Prix, Hamilton rolled back the years to claim his first race victory since December 2021, staving off a challenge from three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
The 39-year-old saw showed his class to keep Verstappen and Lando Norris at bay in testing conditions, securing a record-breaking ninth win at the famous track.
With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, the result was a poignant moment for the seven-time world champion, who paid an emotional tribute to his Mercedes team after the chequered flag.
Hamilton's display demonstrated why he is widely considered one of the greatest drivers of all time alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna.
Hill issues blunt response to critic
1996 world champion Damon Hill believes the Mercedes star is a worthy holder of that title, and expressed his delight on social media after witnessing Hamilton's return to the top of the podium.
Responding to an image of Hamilton embracing his father on X, Hill said: I feel so privileged to have seen this story from very early days. Today was the culmination of a lot of blood sweat and tears.
"Amazing. So happy. What a great thing to see the return of the GOAT. Well done Dad."
His praise of the former McLaren driver wasn't well received by everyone however, with one fan accusing him of 'British bias', highlighting that Hamilton is currently down 10-2 in qualifying performances to team-mate George Russell in 2024.
Hill was quick to respond, telling the disgruntled F1 fan to 'shut up' as he jumped to the defence of his compatriot.
Oh shut up!— Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 7, 2024
