close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger

F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger

F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger

F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger

A former Formula 1 world champion has angrily reacted to anger directed towards Lewis Hamilton by a fan on social media.

At the British Grand Prix, Hamilton rolled back the years to claim his first race victory since December 2021, staving off a challenge from three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

The 39-year-old saw showed his class to keep Verstappen and Lando Norris at bay in testing conditions, securing a record-breaking ninth win at the famous track.

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, the result was a poignant moment for the seven-time world champion, who paid an emotional tribute to his Mercedes team after the chequered flag.

Hamilton's display demonstrated why he is widely considered one of the greatest drivers of all time alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna.

Lewis Hamilton won for the ninth time at Silverstone on Sunday
Damon Hill was involved in a heated exchange with a fan on social media

Hill issues blunt response to critic

1996 world champion Damon Hill believes the Mercedes star is a worthy holder of that title, and expressed his delight on social media after witnessing Hamilton's return to the top of the podium.

Responding to an image of Hamilton embracing his father on X, Hill said: I feel so privileged to have seen this story from very early days. Today was the culmination of a lot of blood sweat and tears.

"Amazing. So happy. What a great thing to see the return of the GOAT. Well done Dad."

His praise of the former McLaren driver wasn't well received by everyone however, with one fan accusing him of 'British bias', highlighting that Hamilton is currently down 10-2 in qualifying performances to team-mate George Russell in 2024.

Hill was quick to respond, telling the disgruntled F1 fan to 'shut up' as he jumped to the defence of his compatriot.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 Lando Norris Michael Schumacher
Hamilton considered F1 EXIT before Silverstone win
Latest F1 News

Hamilton considered F1 EXIT before Silverstone win

  • Today 01:00
Anti-Verstappen crowd BOOS hidden on TV
Latest F1 News

Anti-Verstappen crowd BOOS hidden on TV

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

F1 Legends

F1 champion BLASTS fan after Hamilton anger

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 Social

Hamilton hailed as F1 GOAT by former rival after Silverstone victory

  • Today 05:00
IndyCar

Palou reveals BLAME for losing Mid-Ohio win

  • Today 04:00
F1 Off The Track

Brad Pitt F1 movie star outlines CRUCIAL Hamilton role

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Controversial F1 boss reveals INTEREST in signing star driver

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton considered F1 EXIT before Silverstone win

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x