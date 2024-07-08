Tributes to 'epic' Hamilton led by Cullen after RECORD-BREAKING victory
Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and confidant Angela Cullen has paid tribute to the Mercedes star's record-breaking British Grand Prix win.
Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar, but took to social media to praise Hamilton, who battled fierce competition and wet weather to extend his record tally of British Grand Prix victories to nine.
On top of that, Hamilton's race win around Silverstone on Sunday was historic for another reason: as well as extending his British GP record, Hamilton now also leads the way for the most victories at a single circuit in F1.
Previously, Hamilton was tied for the record with Michael Schumacher, with the British driver having had eight wins at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, whilst the German icon scored eight wins at Magny-Cours.
Angela Cullen leads Lewis Hamilton tributes
Cullen previously worked alongside Hamilton in Formula 1 as his trainer, but the pair split professionally in 2023.
Despite that, they have maintained a close friendship ever since, including when Cullen made the move to the US.
She was clearly paying close attention to events in Britain on Sunday afternoon, posting a heartfelt tribute to Hamilton after his historic achievement.
"Biggest congrats .. epic win !!," Cullen wrote on Instagram.
"Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved.
"One of life’s greatest pleasures is having the courage to fulfil your greatest potential. So inspiring @lewishamilton."
