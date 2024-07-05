McLaren make ANOTHER shock driver lineup announcement

Arrow McLaren’s driver line-up saga has taken another twist as they announce another shock IndyCar signing.

The team started the 2024 with three drivers signed to their programme, including Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas.

However, ahead of the season opener, Malukas broke his wrist and was out of action for the next few races.

McLaren replaced him with Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire whilst he was injured, with the team eventually dropping Malukas permanently in favour of Pourchaire.

Theo Pourchaire's McLaren career has been brief

McLaren replace another IndyCar driver

Yet the Frenchman only lasted a few races before being replaced with rookie Nolan Siegel who will remain at McLaren for the rest of the season.

Now McLaren have made a further amendment to their driver lineup, sacking one of their current drivers for 2025.

The team announced that Christian Lundgaard will join them in 2025, and will replace current incumbent Alexander Rossi.

Lundgaard, who was formerly a member of the Alpine Academy, currently races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Christian Lundgaard will compete with Arrow McLaren for 2025

“I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren,” Lundgaard said following the signing.

“I have a lot of respect for Zak (Brown), Gavin (Ward), Tony (Kanaan) and the team, and I think Pato, Nolan and I will work well together.

“I’m focused 100 percent on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”

Despite being replaced, Rossi remains the second best performing McLaren driver this season, currently seventh in the drivers’ standings, just behind team-mate O’Ward in sixth.

