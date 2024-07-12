close global

Hamilton effect helps F1 race SMASH all-time attendance record

A new record has been set at Silverstone following Lewis Hamilton's stunning victory at the iconic circuit last weekend.

Hamilton proved he is still one of the best drivers of all time, as the seven-time Formula 1 champion put on a peerless performance to claim his first victory since December 2021.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

In torrid conditions, the Brit delighted his adoring home fans by keeping reigning world champion Max Verstappen at bay on a track which has delivered so many highlights over a stellar career.

The 39-year-old will join Ferrari in 2025, and was visibly emotional post-race as he paid tribute to his team on what was his triumphant last appearance at Silverstone as a Mercedes driver.

Lewis Hamilton sealed his ninth victory at Silverstone on Sunday
It was his final appearance at the circuit for Mercedes before joining Ferrari

Records continue to tumble

By standing on top of the podium once again at the British GP, Hamilton broke several records, including most race wins at the circuit (nine) and the number of seasons featuring a victory (16).

On what was a historic afternoon for British sport, it has now been revealed that the single-day attendance record at the track had also been smashed, as 164,000 fans flocked to see Sunday's main event.

The 2024 edition of the grand prix also matched the record-breaking figure of 480,000 attendees over the whole weekend.

The news will be welcomed by Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle, who was in the spotlight last month after suggesting a slump in ticket sales was partly down to Verstappen's emergence as the sport's dominant force - at the expense of Hamilton.

Verstappen was quick to quash those claims, while Hamilton hit out at organisers over increasing ticket prices amidst an ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak

