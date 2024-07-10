Hamilton considered F1 EXIT before Silverstone win

Lewis Hamilton revealed after his Silverstone victory on Sunday that he had considered exiting F1 after a period of difficulty at Mercedes.

The British star achieved a record-breaking ninth win at the British Grand Prix, his first since Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Hamilton was uncharacteristically emotional post-race as he paid tribute to his team, before enjoying the acclaim of the fans and embracing his father.

With the seven-time world champion set to join Ferrari next season, his win came at the perfect time on what was his last appearance at the circuit for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton clinched his first race win since 2021 at the British GP

The British driver will make the move to Ferrari next season

Seven-time champion reflects on 'greatest feeling'

It has been an incredibly frustrating few seasons for the Brit, forced to watch on as Max Verstappen emerged as the sport's dominant force.

Hamilton has consistently bemoaned the performance of his car in the years since his last win, and admitted after the celebrations had died down on Sunday that he has experienced many dark moments.

"It's surreal. My heart is racing," he told Sky Sports F1.

It has been a frustrating few seasons for Hamilton at Mercedes

"I had so many amazing times here in the past but when I came across the line, something released in me that I have been holding onto for a long time.

"It was the most emotional end to a win I have ever experienced. I always wondered why I never cried! You see [former F1 driver] Rubens Barrichello crying and I was like, 'that doesn't happen to me' but it hit me hard.

"After such a difficult 2021, just trying to continue to come back but we as a team had a difficult time.

"There were so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point, at times, I wanted to not continue.

"To arrive and continue to get up and continue to try and finally succeed is the greatest feeling I can remember having."

