Hamilton set for SURPRISE Paris Olympics showing
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make a shock appearance at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Taking place between July 26-August 11 - the world's top athletes arrive in France's capital with the aim of writing their names into the history books.
With F1 shutting down for its summer break on July 29, Hamilton will be looking forward to some time off as he gets ready for the second half of the season.
It has been a largely frustrating campaign for the 39-year-old, in what is his final year with Mercedes before making the move to Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings behind team-mate George Russell, who clinched a stunning victory at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix to win for just the second time in F1.
Despite coming into the weekend in positive spirits after achieving his best result of the season in Barcelona the previous week, Hamilton labelled his performance in Spielberg as 'shocking' after finishing P4.
Seven-time champion to cheer on close friend
The Paris spectacle therefore, could prove to be a welcome distraction for the Brit, who will be in attendance to support his close friend and Olympic athlete Miles Chamley-Watson.
Despite being born in the UK, the 34-year-old fencer represents Team USA, and will be looking to add a second medal to his collection after winning bronze at Rio 2016.
Following Sunday's dramatic race at the Red Bull Ring, Sky Sports presenter Ted Kravitz revealed Hamilton's summer plans.
“Lewis did say that he going to be going to the Paris Olympics," he said.
“So, I think, if you’re going to the fencing in Paris, wherever that is, probably one of the salle d’exposition in Paris nord or sud, you worked on the Olympics Lee, is it sud?," Kravitz asked his camera man before continuing.
"I think it’s sud, because I was going to go to the fencing myself, because I like a bit of fencing.
“Lewis might be there, because he said he’s going to go.
"I don’t know if he’s going to be in the grandstand or anything, but he’s going to be going to the Olympics to support his friend Miles Chamley-Watson, that’s what he said on Thursday.”
