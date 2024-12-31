Emotional statement issued as F1 LEGEND set to be honoured by King

An emotional statement has been issued after it was revealed that a Formula 1 legend will be honoured by King Charles.

British F1 stars are no strangers to being recognised for their services to motorsport, with Lewis Hamilton knighted back in 2021, and Christian Horner recently being given a CBE.

Now, it's the turn of broadcasting legend Martin Brundle, who has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to motor racing and to sports broadcasting.

Martin Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Martin Brundle's gridwalks have become iconic

Martin Brundle given OBE

Brundle has become a fixture of our TV screens for almost 30 years, partaking in his first grid walk back at the 1997 British Grand Prix, a feature that is now well-renowned.

The Brit also worked as a co-commentator on races with ITV before moving to the BBC in 2009, when they gained rights to broadcast F1.

Brundle teamed up with Sky Sports back in 2012, where he still remains, taking his legendary grid walk feature to a whole new level, encountering a huge host of A-list celebrities, and having his fair share of awkward moments with stars.

Before broadcasting, Brundle was an F1 racer himself, taking part in the sport between 1984-1996, claiming nine podiums in that time.

Now, the Brit's co-commentating colleague David Croft has paid tribute to the broadcasting legend following the announcement that he would be on the New Year Honours list.

In a post on his Instagram page, Croft posted a picture of Brundle watching a Premier League Darts match a few years ago, and wrote: "Massive congratulations to Martin Brundle OBE.

"Long overdue and hugely deserved for a man that has brought so much joy to Motorsport Fans with his excellence on the track and his genius behind the mic."

Other names to make the New Year's Honours list include former England manager Gareth Southgate, who is set to receive a knighthood, whilst Team GB Olympian and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Keeley Hodgkinson is set to receive an MBE.

